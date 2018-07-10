× Target’s ‘Drive Up’ service expands to include Indiana locations

Making a Target run just got a lot easier—and you don’t even have to go inside the store.

The retailer has expanded its “Drive Up” service to Indiana locations. The expansion means more than 800 stores in 25 states now have the service. By the time the holiday shopping season hits, Target said nearly 1,000 stores will offer it.

How does it work?

Shoppers place their orders using the Target app. They then choose “Drive Up” at checkout. You’ll get a notification from your phone when your order is ready to pick up.

After that, you let the store know you’re on your way, park in a designated Drive Up spot and use the app to let Target employees know you’ve arrived.

A Target team member will then bring your items to your car and scan the barcode on your phone to complete the transaction.

Learn more about Drive Up from Target’s website.