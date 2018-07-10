Suspected Lebanon drug dealer arrested after allegedly admitting to buying pound of meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. – A traffic stop in Lebanon led to a large drug bust and a possible break in a Boone County drug investigation.

“Just a basic traffic violation that led to where we are at today,” said Lebanon Police Officer Justin Fuston.

The routine traffic stop ended with a suspected meth dealer, Nichole Harrison, behind bars.

“We had a K-9 in the area and they came and did a hit on the car we have pulled approximately $7,500 and 27 grams of meth off the street,” said Officer Fuston.

Lebanon Police K-9 Anya sniffed out 27 grams of meth and found some marijuana hidden in the car. According to court documents, Harrison told police she had purchased one pound of meth less than one week ago.

“We are just being vigilant,” said Officer Fuston.

This is one of the larger drug busts Lebanon police have recently made but Officer Fuston says the department is focused on tracking down the source.

“We are going to find you,” said Officer Fuston.

Lebanon police say meth, heroin, and marijuana are the most common drugs they see on their streets. Investigators believe those drugs lead to other crimes in their county.

“As far as drug-related crimes you are going to get your thefts and burglaries where people are trying to fuel their habit,” said Officer Fuston.

While Harrison remains behind bars, investigators are pushing forward to find others who are dealing, buying, and using out on their streets.

“We need to keep our streets safe. That is the goal,” said Officer Fuston.

If you have information on drug activity in the Lebanon area, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.