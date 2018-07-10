× Shots fired at grandmother’s east side home twice in less than two months

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A grandmother wants to know who shot at her home, not once but twice. In the past two months, the 74-year-old woke up to gunfire.

“I heard a big, loud boom, boom,” said Rose.

Rose asked CBS4 to hide her face and not release her last name. Rose’s east side home now has shattered windows and bullet holes on each side of her front door.

“I guess they decided to come back and they targeted us again,” she said.

Police reports show the first shooting was the end of May. The second time was the night before the Fourth of July.

“Yes, I’m scared for a third time. Yes!” said Rose.

Even the grandmother’s car, which was parked in the driveway, wasn’t off limits. There’s a visible bullet hole in the windshield, a busted tail light, and a tarp now covers the driver’s side window.

Both shootings happened in the middle of the night and both times, Rose had her grandchildren or great-grandchildren staying with her. The youngest is just 3-years-old.

“No, it’s not a game for me and it’s not fun and I really love my grandkids,” said Rose.

The most recent shooting was the closest call. A bullet went through a window and a wall, which is just feet away from where Rose was sleeping.

“I don’t know why they’re targeting my house. I don’t bother nobody. I stay mostly to myself,” said Rose.

This grandmother is asking the gunman to stop before someone gets hurt or even worse.

“I think whoever is doing this they ought to think they have a mother and a grandmother and they wouldn’t want nobody targeting their mother and grandmother,” explains Rose.

Police reports were filed for both incidents. IMPD is still investigating.