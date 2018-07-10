× Suspicious package reported downtown turns out to be garbage; all-clear given

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police set up a perimeter in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday in response to a reported suspicious package that turned out to be trash.

According to officials, the refuse was discovered at the central post office downtown. A large police presence was seen in the area as a precaution.

Part of South Street was shut down to vehicles and pedestrians as police investigated.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said security missed the garbage during a routine sweep. It was discovered later, prompting the large police presence downtown.

The all-clear has been given.