Police say SUV was going nearly 90 mph before fatal March crash in Speedway; arrest warrant issued

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal crash from March.

The March 24, 2018, crash killed 60-year-old Donna Rosebrough and her mother, 86-year-old Nola Spears. It happened in snowy conditions at the intersection of Crawfordsville Road and Lynhurst Drive in Speedway.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Carl L. Hill with two counts of reckless homicide. An arrest warrant was issued Monday.

Speedway police believe Hill was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet TrailBlazer that ran a red light while going westbound on Crawfordsville Road and struck the victims’ vehicle in the intersection.

According to the probable cause affidavit, information obtained by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed the TrailBlazer was going 89 mph just before impact. The posted speed limit in the area is 40 mph, police said.