Police say man was driving nearly 90 mph in snow before Speedway crash that killed mother, daughter

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Criminal charges have been filed against an Indy man in connection with a fatal crash in March.

Two people were killed in that crash.

The signs on Crawfordsville Road show the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, but police say the suspect was driving more than double that speed at the time of the fatal crash.

Coupled with dangerous driving conditions that day, prosecutors believe the suspect was clearly reckless behind the wheel.

In late march, an early spring storm dumped several inches of snow across Indianapolis making travel treacherous.

During those slick conditions, Speedway police were called to the intersection of Lynhurst and Crawfordsville when two people inside a white car were killed.

Prosecutors say the driver of an SUV ran a red light, killing 60-year-old Donna Rosebrough and her 86-year-old mother Nola Spears.

“It was a lengthy investigation. It was important not to do it quickly, but to do it correctly,” said Speedway police Sgt. James Thiele.

Following that investigation, this week prosecutors filed two counts of reckless homicide against Carl Hill. Police say vehicle data indicates Hill was driving more than twice the legal limit.

“According to data from the suspect’s vehicle, he was traveling 89 miles per hour moments before the crash occurred,” said Thiele. “That would never be considered a safe speed on that road.”

According to police several witnesses at the scene also saw Hill cause the crash.

In addition, court records show less than one month ago, prosecutors charged Hill with possession of marijuana in a different case. Hill was released on bond in that case, but is now back in custody.

Police hope the case serves as a lesson to drivers everywhere.

“People need to be aware if they are driving a vehicle at a high speed there are other lives that are involved. It’s not just their life that is involved,” said Thiele.

Family members for the two victims did not want to go on camera, but they did say they hope Hill is held accountable for the deaths.