Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to explain role in Curtis Hill investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry will provide an update into his office’s role in the investigation of groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The press conference is set for 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, Hill held his own press conference and said his name has been dragged through the mud.

Four women accused Hill of inappropriately touching them at a bar on March 15 after the state legislative session came to an end. Two of the women came forward last week.

Gabby McLemore, the communications director for the Indiana Senate Democrats, was one of those women. She told our media partners at the IndyStar that Hill cornered her and started rubbing her back.

Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, a Democrat from Munster, also shared her story, saying Hill violated her at the same party by putting his hand on her back, then sliding it to her backside.

Hill said he has not been given due process and railed against the investigation that has embroiled him in a political scandal. He insisted he wouldn’t resign despite calls from top leaders in the state’s Republican Party to do so.

“Apparently, in this climate, the standard is ‘guilty, but who cares if you’re innocent,’” he said.

He called for an independent investigation and said the prosecutor’s office should be involved.