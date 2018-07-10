Man who captured confrontation with off-duty IMPD officer at pool files formal complaint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A formal complaint has been filed against an IMPD officer who was caught on camera questioning whether a man had the right to be at his own apartment’s pool.
The confrontation between Shayne Holland and the officer happened last Friday at the River Crossing Apartments, where he’s been a resident since February of 2017. A video of the incident has since been posted on social media and racked up thousands of views.
Holland says he was approached by the officer minutes after he sat down at the pool. The officer immediately demanded to know his address.
“I don’t think that I should have to give you my address. I don’t know you, you haven’t introduced yourself, you haven’t said my name is officer such and such, so what’s the deal?” he said.
Holland says the situation between himself and the officer, who was working off duty, was exacerbated when the complex’s property manager emerged but failed to de-escalate the situation by identifying him as a resident, despite the fact that Holland claims he and the manager are familiar with each other and speak at least two to three times a week.
“I’m a tenant. I’m just here to be here. I’m here to sit in the pool. I’m here to enjoy myself. I’ve lived here for a year and a half, you know me. We have a rapport together. I don’t like how you came out and didn’t have my back,” he said.
Holland says he felt disrespected during the incident. He eventually left the pool.
Barret and Stokely, the company who manages River Crossing, says the officer was hired by the complex after multiple incidents involving trespassers at the pool. Officials with the company say they made a mistake by not informing residents that officers would be at the complex verifying IDs. The company says they are currently investigating the situation, and added that the property manager in the video has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
On July 12, River Crossing issued this statement:
“As ownership, we are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred on our property. We do not allow discrimination of any kind and will ensure that all of our current and future staff continue to receive fair housing and implicit bias training. The manager at the time of the incident was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation began,” said Alex Stokely, President of Barrett & Stokely.
“We have met with and personally apologized to the resident involved and will do everything within our power to prevent this from happening again. Our leadership team and staff will be meeting with residents to address any concerns they may have and additionally communicate any security needs and equally denounce any discrimination. Moving forward our management team will work closely to ensure our internal policies are upheld. We appreciate the public's support and understanding as we work together to prevent this from happening again and making sure all or our residents and their guest feel welcome."