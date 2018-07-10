Man found shot to death at near north side apartment building

Posted 7:56 pm, July 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a near north side apartment building.

Police were called to the scene in the 400 block of E. 38th St. shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they say the victim, an adult male, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics arrived and pronounced him deceased.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s