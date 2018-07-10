Little rain this week for Central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feel like it's been a long summer already? I'm not saying it's a bad thing! The fact is that we have already had enough 90s to fill an entire summer and it's only July 10th. We'll do it again today with a high of 91 which is certainly above average. Temperatures have only been below average once so far this month. We have a small chance for a storm this afternoon but if you look at Futureview you'll notice how spotty the storms are and just how much more dry time we'll have. Certainly won't be enough rain to get us out of watering.

There's a marginal risk for stronger storms. Mainly we're looking for gusty winds out of them. Rain totals today will be under a quarter inch with many of us staying well below that. After today we won't have substantial rain until the weekend and into Monday.

The heat will be significantly more comfortable Wednesday and Thursday! Those will be fantastic pool days. Friday we heat up a lot more and humidity starts to return. Saturday should be a decent summer day and then much-needed rain heading into Sunday and Monday.