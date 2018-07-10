× INDOT to close I-465 on southwest side this fall for bridge, pavement repairs

It’s news that’s sure to make south side Indy drivers groan.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close a heavily traveled stretch of I-465 on the southwest side this fall for pavement and bridge repairs.

Unlike the current I-65 closure, the whole interstate won’t be shut down at once. Crews will work on one direction of I-465 at a time and construction won’t start until the I-65 project currently underway is complete.

Eastbound I-465 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, and reopen on or before 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 24. After that, westbound I-465 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, and reopen on or before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, according to INDOT spokesman LaMar Holliday.

The closures will affect I-465 on the southwest side between I-70 and I-65, a stretch that includes Mann Road, Indiana 67, Indiana 37 and East Street. The following bridges will be repaired:

I-465 over Kentucky Ave./SR67

I-465 over State Ditch

I-465 over White River

I-465 over Harding St./SR37

INDOT said closing the interstate is a safer alternative than allowing traffic to move through while repairs take place with lane shifts and lane closures.

“Maintaining traffic during the work would also result in long traffic backups,” Holliday said. “Beyond that, the closure plan presents a safer approach for motorists and construction workers.”

Without closing down the interstate, Holliday said the project could take up to six months to complete.

I-70 and I-65 will serve as the detour route. Traffic that would normally use I-465 to reach 37 or 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street (Exit 78). Southbound Harding Street will take motorists to 37 or 67 using Kentucky Avenue. Traffic that would normally use U.S. 31 should consider I-65 as an alternate route.