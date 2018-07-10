× ‘Indiana Jones’ named recipient of 2018 Indianapolis Prize animal conservation award

INDIANAPOLIS — Acclaimed actor Harrison Ford has been named recipient of the 2018 Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award for “his bold, heroic, devotion to planet earth.” The Indianapolis Prize — recognized as the world’s leading award for animal conservation — created the award, named in recognition of Tony and Emmy-winning actor and conservation advocate Jane Alexander. The Wildlife Ambassador Award honors individuals who have been effective, credible and consistent voices for wildlife.

The news release announcing Ford as this year’s Global Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient cites the actor’s overwhelming passion for the environment including work with Conservation International for nearly three decades, his hands-on approach including patrolling the Hudson River by helicopter, and trekking through the forests of Indonesia to understand the unsustainable palm oil crisis affecting species like orangutans in Showtime’s Years of Living Dangerously. Other accomplishments cited include his giving voice to the Nature is Speaking film, The Ocean, and helping secure the protection of more than 40 million acres on three continents as part of the Global Conservation Fund.

“Nothing is more important to human society than preserving its natural capital. Nature does not need people, people need nature,” Ford said in the release. “Our health relies entirely on the vitality of our fellow species on Earth.”

Ford –perhaps best known for his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones series–is an honorary chair of the Indianapolis Prize and has been part of Conservation International for more than 25 years.

“Harrison Ford is among today’s most credible conservationists and is widely respected by the professional and academic conservation communities,” said Michael I. Crowther, CEO of the Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc., which administers the award. “Harrison’s involvement with Conservation International spans decades and he has worked with many of today’s leading scientists and experts.”

Ford will receive the Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award on Sept. 29, 2018 at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc., to be held in downtown Indianapolis.

[source: The Indianapolis Zoo]