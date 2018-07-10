Homicide investigation underway after missing Indianapolis man found dead

Posted 4:30 pm, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:32PM, July 10, 2018

Alexis Serrano

PERU, Ind.– Police say a missing man was found dead in Wabash County.

Alexis Serrano’s body was discovered on June 28 around 10 p.m. by a fisherman on property belonging to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), near CR 450 W and Old Slocum Trail.

Indiana State Police investigators say the body was identified as Alexis Serrano, 20, of Indianapolis.

Two days before Serrano’s body was found, police had asked the public for help in locating him. They say he was last seen on June 2 in the 2000 block of Carrollton Avenue with an unknown man.

Serrano’s family had reported him missing on June 2.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police in Peru at either 800-382-0689 (Indiana only) or 765-473-6666. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

