Heat injures 7 firefighters while battling blaze near Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A house fire near Geist Reservoir injured seven firefighters Tuesday afternoon and three were sent to the hospital.

At around 2:00 p.m, IFD was dispatched to the 9100 block of Admirals Pointe Dr. on the report of a residence fire. IFD, along with Lawrence Fire Department took around an hour to get the fire under control.

Authorities said heat and humidity took a toll during the blaze. Two firefighters from IFD and one from Lawrence were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The point of origin of the fire was reportedly in the attic and damages are estimated at around $200,000.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.