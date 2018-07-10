× Final preparations underway for Colts Training Camp at Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. – With the first Colts Training Camp at Grand Park kicking off in just over two weeks, much progress is being made both on the three practice fields and indoor amenities.

“As you can see behind us, the weight room is in,” Grand Park Director William Knox said, gesturing to the full strength and conditioning set up. “We are actually starting our full load in next week, with the completion of the bleachers, putting in the goal posts and whole host of other things.”

Much of the indoor facilities are in place, with squat racks and dumbbells filling one field, and more team accommodations not far behind.

“We’re finalizing locker rooms, so those are about done and ready to be signed off on,” Knox said.

As crews work to construct seating for thousands of fans, there are still some variables to be determined, from attendance to parking.

“There are so many unknowns,” Knox said. “This is the first time they have been this close to their home base and we don’t know if we are going to accommodate 6,000 or 20,000, so just being able to scale and prepare for that is one has been one of the larger challenges.”

While the bleachers and suites are near completion at Grand Park ahead of camp, there is still a final push for volunteers. They need about 100 more volunteer shifts filled before players report on July 25.

“We have 18 sessions for training camp and we are offering each position and they can pick whatever days they want,” said Director of Community Events and Engagement Angie Smitherman.

Those volunteers will serve in a number of roles across the campus over the three-week camp.

“We have about five general information stations that we are going to have throughout the campus, so they can help people get to where they need to go,” Smitherman said. “And then we are going to have someone at the bleachers to be sure they are safe, and then we will have two ticketing stations.”

Although there are still more volunteer commitments needed, they’re are confident in the progress to this point.

“There’s no wood around here so i can’t knock on wood, but, yes, I believe we are in a good place right know,” Knox said with a smile. “We’re a little ahead of schedule, but again I don’t want to jinx myself.”

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer, visit the City of Westfield site. For tickets to training camp, click here.