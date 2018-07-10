× Driver seriously injured in Bartholomew County construction zone crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was seriously injured in a construction zone crash in Bartholomew County on Monday night.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 11:45 p.m. on I-65 near the 59.5 mile marker.

The driver, identified as Angel Tucker, of Columbus, was lying near the vehicle which was in a ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Tucker said she was driving northbound when a semi came into her lane. As she attempted to avoid the semi, she hit the end of the guardrail and rolled into the ditch. She said she crawled out the passenger side window. She was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the semi driver will face any consequences.

Major Chris Lane of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office wants motorists to pay special attention while driving in and around construction zones. He says deputies responded to multiple crashes in and around I-65 construction zones this week.

Statistics show it takes just one minute more to travel through a two-mile work zone at 45 mph instead of 65 mph. Speeding and aggressive driving is a major cause of work zone crashes.

“Construction workers on SR 46 have also contacted our office about speeding and aggressive driving in/around that construction zone as well. Please slowdown – make sure you are safe and make sure workers return home safely to their families,” Lane said.