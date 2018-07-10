Dairy Queen offers free Blizzards after launch of mobile app

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Dairy Queen is offering free Blizzards to promote the launch of its mobile app.

If fans download and register on the new mobile app, they will receive a voucher for a free small Blizzard. Patrons will receive weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages.

Fans can enjoy any Blizzard after downloading the app. This includes the new OREO Firework Blizzard, the July Blizzard of the Month.

To find your nearest Dairy Queen, click here.

