Another 90-degree day for central Indiana
Tuesday was our 19th, 90-degree day of the year so far.
A weak cold front moved across the state and brought a few late day thunderstorms. Behind the cold front, we’ll have lower humidity on Wednesday.
High will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
The 90-degree heat and higher humidity will return Friday and linger through the weekend.
We have already matched the annual average for 90s-degree days.
Highs will be in the 80s for the next two days.
Highs will move back into the 90s Friday.
The higher humidity will return this weekend.
We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms by Sunday.