× Another 90-degree day for central Indiana

Tuesday was our 19th, 90-degree day of the year so far.

A weak cold front moved across the state and brought a few late day thunderstorms. Behind the cold front, we’ll have lower humidity on Wednesday.

High will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

The 90-degree heat and higher humidity will return Friday and linger through the weekend.

We have already matched the annual average for 90s-degree days.

Highs will be in the 80s for the next two days.

Highs will move back into the 90s Friday.

The higher humidity will return this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms by Sunday.