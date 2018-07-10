× 2-year-old Muncie boy not expected to survive after being found in pool

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 2-year-old Muncie boy is awaiting the organ donation process to be completed after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition last week.

On the Fourth of July, authorities were dispatched to a home on E. Dudley St. on the report of a missing child. First responders later found the boy in a pool and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident has become a Marion County Coroner’s case after the boy was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital. The child is reportedly awaiting the organ donation process to be completed and is not expected to survive.

This comes after two other central Indiana kids either nearly drowned or drowned during Fourth of July celebrations.

A 4-year-old Muncie girl was rescued after nearly drowning at Prairie Creek Reservoir and a 2-year-old Indianapolis boy died at the hospital after being found at the bottom of a pool.

An expert told us he encourages parents to enroll their children in swim classes. According to statistics from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, there’s an 80 percent reduction in drowning with swimming lessons.