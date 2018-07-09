× Indy man wanted in connection with double murder outside Sawmill Saloon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a man accused of a double murder. The suspect is accused of opening fire outside the Sawmill Saloon in late January, killing two people.

Two week ago, prosecutors issued a warrant for the arrest of Jerrick Whitley.

According to court records, the violence began when Whitley’s cousin began harassing 24-year-old Deron Gray asking him, “Why you keep looking at my girlfriend?”

That dispute then spilled into the business parking lot, where five people were shot, including a security guard. Prosecutors say Whitley opened fire on the brawl, killing two men.

“You know you’re taking a life for what is a bar fight? No. That’s not okay. He needs to answer for all this,” said Sgt. Steve DuBois with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

In addition to Deron Gray, 50-year-old James Ratcliffe also died from his injuries.

It turns out, two weeks before the affidavit for murder was filed in early June, police raided Whitley’s home on New York street and allegedly seized cocaine, heroin and a stolen firearm. Whitley then posted a $200,000 bond and was released.

“I mean if you’re running for murder and your house got hit by narcotics, he’s not out doing a 9 to 5 job. He’s probably out there doing something else,” said DuBois.

Court documents also show Whitley has a warrant for an armed robbery last year in Lawrence.

Police say he needs to be caught before anyone else falls victim.

“He’s got his murder warrant, drug warrant and robbery warrant, so obviously we need to get him. The murder is of great concern to us. He’s just somebody that’s not going to play by the rules,” said DuBois.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).