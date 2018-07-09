× Score free Chick-fil-A by dressing up for ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

You still have time to get your cow costume ready!

Tuesday, July 10, marks Chick-fil-A’s annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”

Simply show up at a participating Chick-fil-A location dressed like a cow to get a free entrée. The offer also applies to anyone who visits Chick-fil-A wearing any sort of cow apparel!

The chain said the celebration is a way to show customer appreciation and honor the iconic “Eat Mor Chikin” cows featured in its advertising campaign.

Adults who show their “cow spirit” receive a free entrée, while children wearing their cow gear get a free Kid’s Meal.

Here’s what you can get for dressing up:

Breakfast Entrées:

Egg White Grill

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit

Buttered Biscuit

Sunflower Multigrain Bagel

Chick-n-Minis™ (4 count)

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Chicken or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Lunch/Dinner Entrée includes:

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®

Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Chick-fil-A® Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)

Kid’s Meal: