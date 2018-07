× Police search for suspect after shooting on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot on the near south side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue.

Both of the victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.