Planned Parenthood says intimidation, harassment led to closure of Fort Wayne facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Planned Parenthood has closed its health center in Indiana’s second-largest city, blaming intimidation and harassment by supporters of a local anti-abortion group.

Planned Parenthood said it closed its Fort Wayne health center Monday following growing harassment and intimidation of the center’s staff that it blamed on supporters of Allen County Right to Life.

The now-shuttered Fort Wayne center did not perform abortions.

Cathie Humbarger is executive director of Allen County Right to Life. She tells WANE-TV the group doesn’t “practice or condone intimidation.”

Christie Gillespie is Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s president and CEO.

She tells The Journal Gazette she’s “pretty angry” about the intimidation she says included a mailer with the name, photo and home address of a nurse practitioner, and the message “there are killers among us.”