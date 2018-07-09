New Orleans family displays son’s body at wake in a way they best remember him… in front of TV

NEW ORLEANS – Renard Matthews was killed in New Orleans two weeks ago.  He was only 18 years old. While the tragedy of losing him so young weighs heavy on his family, they chose to have his body prepared for Sunday afternoon's wake in a way that they want to remember him, according to WGNO.

At the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Matthews was sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen.

Matthew's mother Temeka says her son was a bit of a homebody, who only recently started to venture out to walk the dog she'd recently gotten him.  Temeka Matthews also said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Family and friends gathered for Sunday's wake.  Renard Matthews will be buried Tuesday.

