Muncie facility that manufactures Ball mason jars closing next summer

MUNCIE, Ind. – A staple of Muncie’s history will no longer be produced in the city.

Newell Brands, the company who produces Ball major jars, has made the decision to close manufacturing operations in Muncie beginning next summer.

Parts manufactured during the assembly of their iconic mason jars will be outsourced to a facility in Columbus, Ohio. Packaging and distribution will move to an existing Newell facility in Fishers.

“As we are aware of the history this facility has in Muncie, it’s our goal to ensure a smooth transition for all impacted employees and members of the community leading up to the facility’s planned closing in summer 2019,” Newell said in a statement.

The Ball Brothers, originally from Buffalo, opened a their first Muncie production facility in 1888. They went on to buy Eastern Indiana Normal School in Muncie, which later became Ball State University.

The attribute the decision to a review of necessary upgrades and improvements.