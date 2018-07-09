Join the CBS4 Reads Book Drive and help us collect 6,000 books for kids!

Summer vacation means the beach, plenty of time in the sun and plenty of reading for a lot of us grownups.
But for some reason, cracking open a book doesn’t appear on our kids’ summer wish lists.
With that in mind, CBS4 Reads kicks off a massive book collection drive you can join because nothing touches a child like a book.
“Any breaks where students are not practicing their reading skills, there’s going to be a little dip,” said Allyson Peterkin, literacy coordinator for IPS.
“As long as kids can read six or more books (in the summer), research has shown they’ll be at the same level that they were when the left the year before,” Peterkin said.
IPS and CBS4 are teaming up to collect 6,000 books for our CBS4 Reads Book Drive to stock libraries--in the classroom and at home.
“IPS has done a lot of work to put more books into our schools. The CBS4 book drive will help put more books in children’s homes," said Carrie Black, media relations coordinator for IPS. "Research shows children in urban communities have fewer books at home. The only behavior measure that correlates signiﬁcantly with reading scores is the number of books in the home. We know the presence of books at home profoundly impacts a child’s academic achievement.”
“If the child has at least 20 books at home, they’re saying that has a profound effect on if the student is going to go on to college,” said Peterkin.
You can donate gently used or new children’s books July 9 through September 7--specifically books for kids in kindergarten through third grade.
Here’s where you can donate:
Giordano's Locations
- Giordano’s Indy: 43 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis IN 46204
- Giordano’s North Side: 4110 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN 46250
- Giordano’s Greenwood: 1901 East Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227
Community and Indy Parks Locations
- Monon Community Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel, IN 46032
- Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Brownsburg Library: 450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Greenwood Library: 310 S Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Indy Parks: Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek: 5901 Delong Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
- Indy Parks: Windsor Family Center: 6510 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Indy Parks: Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- Indy Parks: Burrello Family Center at Garfield: 2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Art Center at Garfield: 2432 Conservatory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Indianapolis World Sports Park: 1313 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
YMCA Locations
- YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 E Michigan St #3, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Avondale Meadows YMCA: 3908 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Baxter YMCA: 7900 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216
- Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46038
- Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Pike YMCA: 7114 Lakeview Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Keep up to date with the initiative at cbs4indy.com/cbs4reads.