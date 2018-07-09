Join the CBS4 Reads Book Drive and help us collect 6,000 books for kids!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer vacation means the beach, plenty of time in the sun and plenty of reading for a lot of us grownups.

But for some reason, cracking open a book doesn’t appear on our kids’ summer wish lists.

With that in mind, CBS4 Reads kicks off a massive book collection drive you can join because nothing touches a child like a book.

“Any breaks where students are not practicing their reading skills, there’s going to be a little dip,” said Allyson Peterkin, literacy coordinator for IPS.

“As long as kids can read six or more books (in the summer), research has shown they’ll be at the same level that they were when the left the year before,” Peterkin said.

IPS and CBS4 are teaming up to collect 6,000 books for our CBS4 Reads Book Drive to stock libraries--in the classroom and at home.

“IPS has done a lot of work to put more books into our schools. The CBS4 book drive will help put more books in children’s homes," said Carrie Black, media relations coordinator for IPS. "Research shows children in urban communities have fewer books at home. The only behavior measure that correlates signiﬁcantly with reading scores is the number of books in the home. We know the presence of books at home profoundly impacts a child’s academic achievement.”

“If the child has at least 20 books at home, they’re saying that has a profound effect on if the student is going to go on to college,” said Peterkin.

You can donate gently used or new children’s books July 9 through September 7--specifically books for kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Here’s where you can donate:

Giordano's Locations

Giordano’s Indy: 43 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis IN 46204

Giordano’s North Side: 4110 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN 46250

Giordano’s Greenwood: 1901 East Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227

Community and Indy Parks Locations

Monon Community Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel, IN 46032

Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville, IN 46077

Brownsburg Library: 450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Greenwood Library: 310 S Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Indy Parks: Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek: 5901 Delong Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Indy Parks: Windsor Family Center: 6510 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Indy Parks: Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Indy Parks: Burrello Family Center at Garfield: 2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Indy Parks: Art Center at Garfield: 2432 Conservatory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Indy Parks: Indianapolis World Sports Park: 1313 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

YMCA Locations

YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 E Michigan St #3, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Avondale Meadows YMCA: 3908 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Baxter YMCA: 7900 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216

Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46038

Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Pike YMCA: 7114 Lakeview Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219

YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Keep up to date with the initiative at cbs4indy.com/cbs4reads.