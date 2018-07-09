Indiana Satanists adopt US 421 as part of ‘Inverted Crossroads’ campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Satanic Temple Indiana has completed their first highway cleanup project as part of  its “Inverted Crossroads” campaign.

The temple adopted a stretch of US 421 and they are required to complete at least four cleanings throughout the year. Their portion of  US 421 begins at US 32 and runs south for two miles.

“The cleaning initiative is a great way to get our chapter members involved while giving back to the state,” said co-chapterhead Damien Blackmoor. “We’re all very excited for this campaign.”

The Satanic Temple Indiana says they look forward to this service work and will announce dates for additional cleanings to chapter members soon.

