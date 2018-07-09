Indiana offers all schools free handheld metal detectors

Posted 1:46 pm, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:47PM, July 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb provided an update Monday in the state’s efforts to improve school safety, and announced a new program for schools to get handheld metal detectors.

The metal detectors will be made available to any public, charter and non-public school that wants them and will not cost the schools anything. They will be provided one detector for every 250 students.

Garrett Super Scanner V

“Controlling what comes into our school buildings is just one important part of keeping our schools safe, and our efforts to assist school corporations must be ongoing and evolving,” Holcomb said. “Local officials are best positioned to determine their school safety needs and the measures that make sense for their students and communities, and—for many—these handheld metal detectors could make a substantial difference.”

The Indiana State Police and Department of Administration (IDOA) will coordinate the program. Interested schools can submit requests here. The first order will be made on July 19 and should arrive by mid-August.

Details about the Garrett Super Scanner V can be found here.

Additionally, Gov. Holcomb says these actions were taken by lawmakers in 2018 in connection with school safety.

The General Assembly also allocated an additional $5 million for school safety grants for a total of more than $14 million. This money will be used for additional school resource officers, safety equipment and threat assessments.

Indiana law states every school must have a safety plan and every school corporation must have a school safety specialist.

Indiana already has many school safety policies in place. By law, every Indiana school is required to have a school safety plan and every school corporation must have a school safety specialist. Indiana is also one of only five states with a “red flag” law, which allows officers to confiscate firearms from those deemed as a danger to themselves or others.

Since 1999, IDOE has hosted a school safety academy to train school safety officers. The academy is funded through the Safe Haven Grant, which also provides matching grants for prevention programs and school resource officers.

Gov. Holcomb noted recommendations from his school safety taskforce are due in August ahead of the 2019 legislative session.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s