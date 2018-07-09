× Fishers police warn residents about speed camera email scam

FISHERS, Ind.– Police in Fishers are warning residents about a scam involving speed cameras.

An email posted by police on Twitter shows the scammers inform a person that they have been detected by cameras for a speed infringement. In this case, it noted negligent driving in Fishers.

It gives a case number and fine amount. The email shown had the fine listed at $535.99.

Fishers police want to make sure residents are aware of this scam and urge people to not click on anything in suspicious emails. This email showed the sender’s address as “penalties@speedcamerafines.com.” That website doesn’t appear to exist.

Anyone with additional information or to find out if they have a fine or not can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 317-595-3300.