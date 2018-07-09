Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ hits a billion streams in just a week

Singer Drake

It’s the first time an album has hit this milestone in just one week.

Drake’s fifth album, “Scorpion,” has crossed the one billion mark in total streams, according to a press release from Drake’s record label Republic Records.

“Scorpion” features 25 tracks and includes a guest appearance by Jay-Z and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

The album has also sparked a new dance challenge called the “#InMyFeelingsChallenge.” Videos of the challenge posted on Twitter are going viral, including one from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

“Scorpion” also made headlines because Drake confirmed rumors that he had fathered a child on the tracks, “Emotionless” and “March 14.”