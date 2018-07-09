× Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ hits a billion streams in just a week

It’s the first time an album has hit this milestone in just one week.

Drake’s fifth album, “Scorpion,” has crossed the one billion mark in total streams, according to a press release from Drake’s record label Republic Records.

“Scorpion” features 25 tracks and includes a guest appearance by Jay-Z and a previously unreleased vocal by Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

The album has also sparked a new dance challenge called the “#InMyFeelingsChallenge.” Videos of the challenge posted on Twitter are going viral, including one from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

“Scorpion” also made headlines because Drake confirmed rumors that he had fathered a child on the tracks, “Emotionless” and “March 14.”