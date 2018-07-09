× Bloomfield man arrested for allegedly molesting 5-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old.

After an investigation, Indiana State Police believe Damian R.Z. Richards of Bloomfield “engaged in multiple sexual contacts” with the victim.

He’s being charged with three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a level 6 felony.

Susie’s Place in Bloomington assisted investigators by conducting a forensic interview of the victim. The child advocacy center has served over 7,000 children since their first interview in 2009, according to police.