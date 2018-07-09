Bicycle ride across state honors fallen law enforcement and families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Bicyclists are riding 1,000 miles across the state to honor the fallen members of law enforcement for the "Cops Cycling for Survivors" event.

This year's ride honors Southport Lt. Aaron Allan, who was killed in the line of duty, and Sgt. Joseph Cox, who died from a medical emergency on duty.

The cyclists left around 9 a.m. Monday and then headed to the Southport Police Department where they will meet with Lt. Allan's friends, family and co-workers.

People who have gone on the ride said it means a lot to the family members.

"The recent deaths are always a little bit more emotional because it is still a raw wound," said Bryant Orem with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The ride stops Monday in Columbus. Click here for route information,