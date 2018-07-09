90-degree heat returns to central Indiana

Posted 3:13 pm, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 03:39PM, July 9, 2018

After a break from 90-degree heat this past weekend, the heat roared back into area Monday afternoon to give us our 18th 90-degree day of the year so far.

Expect another day in the 90s Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach the state and bring a few isolated late day thunderstorms. Behind the cold front, we’ll have lower humidity on Wednesday.

High will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

The 90-degree heat and higher humidity will return this weekend.

We have had 18, 90-degree days so far this year.

This the hottest time of the year for our area.

Be sure to check the back seat before you lock the door.

A few late-day storms are possible Tuesday.

Wednesday will be coolest day of the week.

We’ll have highs near 90, with scattered t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have highs near 90, with scattered t-storms Sunday.

