$2 billion entertainment park bigger than Disneyland coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Developers have announced plans for a massive, $2 billion entertainment park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Details for the planned 350-acre Planet Oasis park near Interstate 71 in Delaware County were released Thursday.

Representatives of developer Blue Horseshoe Ventures say the park will include indoor skydiving, an indoor water park and BMX racing. The park will also have several restaurants, hotels and a conference center.

Blue Horseshoe Ventures CEO David Glimcher says the park will be an “escape from the reality of everyday life.”

He says the project will bring close to 15,000 jobs to the area. Construction is expected to begin in December.

The first phase of the project is projected to open in 2019.

