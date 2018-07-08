× Motorcycle ride organized for Noblesville school shooting survivor Ella Whistler

CICERO, Ind. – Hundreds of people on motorcycles are packing into the small town of Cicero on Sunday to raise funds and support Ella Whistler.

The ride starts in Cicero, then goes to Noblesville in front of Whistler’s house where she will be under a tent waving to the riders as they pass by.

The American Legion Riders organized the event and say anyone is welcome to participate as long as they make some kind of donation to Whistler.

“Riders know how to raise funds for little kids especially ones that have been hurt it’s a no-brainer for us you’re going to see a bunch of big burly tattooed guys walking around, and they’re gonna be more than happy to raise money for this little girl was such a tragic event that occurred,” Legion Director Dave Baughman said.

They made Whistler an honorary member of the chapter, giving her own vest with an “Ella Strong” patch.

The kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. Organizers say get there early in case many people attend.

CHECK THIS OUT! The Cicero @LegionRiders341 gave Ella Whistler her own vest making her an honorary member of their chapter. They are raising funds for the Noblesville shooting survivor in a motorcycle ride this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CFWwHmBx5V — Samantha Myers (@SamMyersTV) July 8, 2018