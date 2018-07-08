IN Focus: IndyStar reporter discusses Hill investigation

Posted 9:39 am, July 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - After last week's bombshell report highlighting the allegations faced by Indiana's attorney general Curtis Hill, we spoke one-on-one Thursday with one of the reporters who first broke the story.

Tony Cook is a statehouse reporter with our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

In the video above, Cook discusses the report and the potential ramifications, including questions about whether Hill can survive the accusations.

Since our interview was recorded, more and more Indiana politicians have called for Hill's resignation, including Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) and legislative leaders from Hill's own party.

