AG Hill will address groping allegations Monday at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Curtis Hill will speak publicly about the groping allegations against him Monday at 10 a.m. The embattled attorney general will speak to the media at his statehouse office.

Four women have accused Hill of groping them. Two of the women have identified themselves in letters published by the Indy Star. Governor Eric Holcomb and other top lawmakers have called for Hill to resign. The attorney general has so far refused and called the accusations “vicious and false.”