AG Hill will address groping allegations Monday at 10 a.m.

Posted 7:16 pm, July 8, 2018, by

Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Curtis Hill will speak publicly about the groping allegations against him Monday at 10 a.m. The embattled attorney general will speak to the media at his statehouse office.

Four women have accused Hill of groping them. Two of the women have identified themselves in letters published by the Indy Star. Governor Eric Holcomb and other top lawmakers have called for Hill to resign. The attorney general has so far refused and called the accusations “vicious and false.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s