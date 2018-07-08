× 14-year-old grandson of Westfield mayor dies after car accident

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Mayor Andy Cook’s family is in mourning after his 14-year-old grandson passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident.

In a message posted on the city’s Facebook page, Cook said, “Yesterday we felt the pain no parent or grandparent ever wants to experience. My 14 year old grandson, Zachary Hyde, died following injuries sustained in a car accident last weekend. Zach was with his family heading to vacation when they were rear-ended in slow traffic.”

He went on to say Zach was a remarkable young man and their family’s hearts are broken.

They thank the community for prayers and support during this tough time.