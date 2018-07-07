Another cool night before temperatures start to climb

What a beautiful day around central Indiana! Low humidity, clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.

Clear skies tonight and low humidity will allow temperatures to drop. Expect temperatures to drop to the middle/upper 50°s in central Indiana. It will be a good night to open up your windows!

WHAT’S UP?!

With clear skies tonight it will be a great opportunity to go outside and look up in to the sky.

Three planets will be visible shortly after sunset. You can find Venus early in the night in the western sky near the horizon. Jupiter is easy to spot. Look for the bright object in the southern sky. Saturn will be visible starting in the southeastern sky.

After 11pm you will be able to see Mars make an appearance in the southeast sky. Mars will be easy to spot as it will have an orange’ish tinge, especially as it first appears.

TEMPERATURES INCREASE

Sunday is the beginning of warming afternoon temperatures. Central Indiana will be back in to the upper 80°s.

You may notice the humidity starting to creep up throughout the day as dew points go from the 50°s in the morning to the lower 60°s in the afternoon. Dew point temperatures are a measure of the moisture in the air. When they get above 60° it begins to feel a little uncomfortable.