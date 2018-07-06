× Second woman allegedly touched inappropriately by Curtis Hill shares story with Indy Star

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second woman who claims Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill touched her inappropriately at an Indianapolis bar has spoken out.

Gabrielle McLemore, Communications Director for Indiana Senate Democrats, gave her firsthand account to our news gathering partners at the Indy Star on Friday.

McLemore claims Hill approached her while she celebrated the end of the legislative session with her coworkers, allegedly saying “Do you know who I am?” as he pulled up a stool next to her and forced her to move “uncomfortably closer” to a bar’s ledge.

“I was cornered by Indiana’s attorney general, who I had never previously met, and he began rubbing my back,” wrote McLemore.

She says she couldn’t hear a single word Hill said after that.

“I was trapped both physically and mentally by the state’s highest law enforcement official,” McLemore wrote.

McLemore says her college-aged female intern was the one to help her out of the situation.

“She’s one of the few heroes of this story. I mouthed ‘HELP ME’ across the circle of people I was sitting with, and she immediately made an exit plan for me, suggesting I leave to ‘go to the bathroom’ with her. If it weren’t for her, who knows how long I would have felt trapped there. Helpless. Awkward. And shaming myself, of all people.”

In her op-ed, McLemore goes on to say she was sexually assaulted “to the full extent” by a drunk man and she didn’t do anything about it.

“We should not have to deal with this, and people like Curtis Hill should not be allowed to continue to get away with it. I will no longer be silent,” wrote McLemore.

Click here to read McLemore’s full story on IndyStar.com.