× Rally tomorrow calling for AG Curtis Hill to resign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Local activists are planning a rally at the statehouse tomorrow in support of the four women who say Attorney General Curtis Hill inappropriately touched them.

The rally, called “March to Support Victims of Curtis Hill” will begin at 2 p.m. on the steps of the statehouse. All are welcome to attend.

The event description says,” We are also calling for Curtis Hill to resign as Attorney General. He has been accused of using his position to assault women. Enough is enough. Time’s up, Curtis Hill.”

The rally comes a few days after allegations surfaced that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill groped a female legislator and four legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar in march.

Since then, Governor Eric Holcomb and other top lawmakers have publicly called out the attorney general to resign.

Hill has denied all wrong-doing and says he has no plans to resign.

Today, he has two events in Shelbyville, but according to a spokesperson, he will not be attending.