× Police arrest suspect in connection with armed carjacking at Greenwood Rural King

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Investigators in Johnson County believe they’ve found the man accused of carjacking a grandfather in a Greenwood parking lot last weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 60-year-old Allen Schoppenhorst was finishing up a trip to Rural King. He was walking back to his truck after returning his shopping cart when an armed thief demanded money and his keys. The man hit him in the back of the head and tried to order him to get into the truck’s backseat.

“He told me to get in the backseat. I told him I was too old to crawl through the seats and that he’d have to open the backdoor. When he opened the backdoor I took off, running, screaming ‘He’s robbing me,’” Schoppenhorst recalled.

Police said 33-year-old Izaiha Limp has been arrested on a warrant from Hendricks County. Greenwood police believe he’s responsible for the assault on Schoppenhorst and are preparing to submit the case to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges. Limp is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail.

Earlier this week, Greenwood police posted surveillance photos of two individuals believed to be connected to the case. They have received numerous tips identifying those individuals, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police located Schoppenhorst’s unattended truck near 9th and Tuxedo this week.