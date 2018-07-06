× Pacers make Evans and McDermott signings official

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers made their first two free agent signings official Friday introducing Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott at a news conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Watching them through the whole season, the whole team looked like they wanted to win,” said Evans. “Just watching the playoff games and how they battled in Cleveland that last game that they should have won. The fight that they put it, I thought this was the perfect team for me.”

“Watching this team last year in the playoffs, you kind of just wanted to be a part of it,” McDermott said. “It looks like all the guys get along. They’re all pulling for each other. Having played with Vic and Domas briefly in OKC and knowing what kind of guys those guys are, I really wanted to be a part of it.”

Evans spent last season in Memphis, averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He was the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year.

McDermott split time last season between the Knicks and Mavericks, averaging 7.8 points per game while shooting a career-high 42.6 percent from three-point range.

“We think we have a chance to be a really good team in the future,” said Pacers president Kevin Pritchard. “That was our goal. We wanted to come out of this free agency, adding two or three guys that we felt like fit us and address a couple of our needs.”