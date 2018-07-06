× Inspector General’s Office launching investigation into groping allegations against AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s inspector general will investigate groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women at an Indianapolis bar on the last day of the legislative session.

Inspector General Lori Torres said officials from the state’s Republican and Democratic parties have requested a formal investigation into the allegations, something her office is prepared to undertake:

Both Republican and Democrat legislative leadership have officially requested the Inspector General to investigate the allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill. Our office will proceed with that investigation and conduct a full and fair review of the facts as it would with any investigation undertaken by the Office of Inspector General.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate President Pro Tem David Long have called on Hill to resign amid the allegations. Bosma and Long also called on Hill to apologize.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) called for him to resign Friday:

“Today, we join the clarion call insisting that our Attorney General resign his office. This is the top law enforcement official in our state, and we cannot have someone in that position whom people cannot trust. “We want our staff and women legislators to feel comfortable in the Statehouse. They should not be subjected to the kind of unacceptable behavior that has been described in recent days. “Two IBLC members have served on staff at the Indiana House. The things that were learned helped encourage us to pursue careers in public service. “We realize that these events can easily discourage women from pursuing a career in politics. It took a lot of courage for those four women to make this report. They should be commended for speaking out and deserve all of our support. “There is only one clear course of action here. The Attorney General must do the right thing for himself and the women involved. He must apologize for his conduct, and resign his office. No other outcome is acceptable.”

Democratic lawmakers also believe Hill should step down.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing and says he doesn’t plan to resign.

A rally is planned in downtown Indianapolis Saturday in protest of Hill.