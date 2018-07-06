× Hendricks County K9 dies after getting overheated while chasing suspect

DANVILLE, Ind.– A Hendricks County Sheriff’s Offcice K9 passed away this week after overheating while tracking a suspect.

On July 3, K9 Cade was tracking a suspect near Brownsburg. He began to develop symptoms related to the extreme heat and was taken to a local veterinarian. The sheriff’s office says he was stabilized and transferred to another facility to be observed overnight, but eventually his condition became worse and he was unable to recover.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of one of our own canine deputies, K9 Cade. K9 Cade was a dearly loved member of our community and will be sorely missed by many. K9 Cade will be especially missed by Deputies Chandler and Caffee, both of which were handlers of Cade through his tragically short career with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cade started working with the sheriff’s office on Oct. 1, 2014. He is the offspring of another dog in the agency, Bak, who remains in service.

Cade completed his narcotics training in Dec. 2014 and finished his patrol training in July 2015. That same month, Cade and his handler were credited with saving the life of a man who was experiencing a medical crisis.

In all, the agency says Cade was deployed nearly 400 times.

“Thank you, K9 Cade, for your years of service you provided to the citizens of Hendricks County and great memories you gave to us all,” the sheriff’s office said.

A memorial service is being planned and will be open to the public, but details have not been finalized.