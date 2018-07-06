Gorgeous weekend; limited rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No rain for any of your Friday night plans! Looks like the most comfortable Symphony on the Prairie in awhile! Expect abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures with a bit of a refreshing breeze. (Read: perfect)

We had seven consecutive ninety degree days so today's 82 is looking better and better. We'll really feel the difference because we'll actually be able to enjoy the outdoors today.

Dew Points are still oppressively high this morning but will tumble to much more refreshingly dry levels by later today. We've also got some clouds to start off the morning with but as the cold front slides away and high pressure takes control we'll pump up the sunshine for a beautiful Friday afternoon.

Look at this gorgeous forecast! Really a great way to wrap up the week.

Beautiful weather all weekend long! In fact, tonight will be the coolest we've been in over three weeks. Throw open those windows and let the fresh air pour in! Do it while you can because Monday it's back to oppressive heat.