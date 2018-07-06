× CBS4 Reads collecting books for children in Indy

CBS4 Reads is working to help ensure the Indianapolis community has access to books and literacy programs. That is why we need your help to collect 6,000 books for IPS students. We are asking you to go through old books and donate the ones you don’t plan on using again. Books for kindergarten through third grade reading level are preferred. This will help us enable students to achieve their full potential!

What: CBS4 Reads Book Drive

When: July 9 to September 7

Where: Drop-off locations below