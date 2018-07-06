CBS4 Reads collecting books for children in Indy
CBS4 Reads is working to help ensure the Indianapolis community has access to books and literacy programs. That is why we need your help to collect 6,000 books for IPS students. We are asking you to go through old books and donate the ones you don’t plan on using again. Books for kindergarten through third grade reading level are preferred. This will help us enable students to achieve their full potential!
What: CBS4 Reads Book Drive
When: July 9 to September 7
Where: Drop-off locations below
- Giordano’s Indy: 43 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis IN 46204
- Giordano’s North Side: 4110 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN 46250
- Giordano’s Greenwood: 1901 East Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227
- Monon Community Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel, IN 46032
- Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Brownsburg Library: 450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Greenwood Library: 310 S Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143
- Indy Parks: Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek: 5901 Delong Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
- Indy Parks: Windsor Family Center: 6510 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Indy Parks: Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- Indy Parks: Burrello Family Center at Garfield: 2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Art Center at Garfield: 2432 Conservatory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Indy Parks: Indianapolis World Sports Park: 1313 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
- YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 E Michigan St #3, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Avondale Meadows YMCA: 3908 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Baxter YMCA: 7900 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216
- Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46038
- Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Pike YMCA: 7114 Lakeview Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204