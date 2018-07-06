× CBS4 Collecting Booking for Children in Indy

CBS4 Reads is working to help ensure the Indianapolis community has access to books and literacy programs. That is why we need your help to collect 6,000 books for IPS students. We are asking you to go through old books and donate the ones you don’t plan on using again. Books for kindergarten through third grade reading level are preferred. This will help us enable students to achieve their full potential.

What: CBS4 Reads Book Drive

When: Monday July 9th- September 7th

Where: Drop off locations below

Giordano’s Indy: 43 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis IN 46204

Giordano’s North Side: 4110 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN 46250

Giordano’s Greenwood: 1901 East Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227

Monon Community Center: 1195 Central Park Dr W, Carmel, IN 46032

Interactive Academy: 3795 US-421, Zionsville, IN 46077

Brownsburg Library: 450 S Jefferson St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Greenwood Library: 310 S Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Indy Parks: Earth Discovery Center at Eagle Creek: 5901 Delong Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Indy Parks: Windsor Family Center: 6510 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Indy Parks: Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Indy Parks: Burrello Family Center at Garfield: 2345 Pagoda Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Indy Parks: Art Center at Garfield: 2432 Conservatory Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Indy Parks: Indianapolis World Sports Park: 1313 South Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

YMCA at the Athenaeum: 401 E Michigan St #3, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Avondale Meadows YMCA: 3908 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Baxter YMCA: 7900 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Benjamin Harrison YMCA: 5736 Lee Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46216

Irsay Family YMCA: 430 S Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Fishers YMCA: 9012 E 126th St, Fishers, IN 46038

Jordan YMCA: 8400 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Pike YMCA: 7114 Lakeview Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Ransberg YMCA: 501 N Shortridge Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219

YMCA at the City Market: 242 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204