× Central Indiana gets a break from oppressive heat

After a hot week, central Indiana will get a break from the heat this weekend.

A cold front moved across the state Friday and cooler, drier air has moved in.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Through last Thursday Indianapolis had reached a high temperature of at least 90 degrees for seven consecutive days.

After a weekend of more conditions the 90s will return next week.

The UV Index will be in the very high category this weekend.

Expect a mild, dry Saturday.

Temperatures will be seasonal on Sunday.

Last week was the hottest week we’ve had since September of 2015.

So far we’ve had 17, 90-degree days this year.

Colts Camp is less than three weeks away.

This will be a nice weekend to get out on the water. Be sure to watch your kids around water this weekend.