69-year-old woman in critical condition after being pulled from Bartholomew County lake

Posted 9:53 pm, July 6, 2018, by

Lutheran Lake (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Louisville woman in critical condition after DNR says she was pulled from a lake in Bartholomew County on Friday.

According to DNR, 69-year-old Barbara Haller was swimming at the beach at Lutheran Lake when she slipped off her inflatable raft. As she attempted to get back on, officers say she went beneath the surface of the water.

Haller’s husband was swimming nearby and was able to bring Haller back to the surface and a nearby boater assisted in bringing her to shore, according to DNR. On shore, DNR says Halley had shallow breathing and was unresponsive.

First responders were contacted at about 3:40 p.m. South West Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive and administered first aid.

Haller was then transported to by medical helicopter to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. DNR says she was breathing but unresponsive during transport.

Haller was reportedly stable, but in critical condition as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

